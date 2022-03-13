MURIC Commends NIDCOM on Ukraine Evacuation

A faith-based human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for evacuating Nigerians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

This was contained in the group’s press release issued on Saturday, 12th March, 2022 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads :

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) revealed yesterday, Friday 11th March, 2022 that it has so far evacuated one thousand, one hundred and ninety nine (1,199) stranded Nigerians from war-torn Ukraine. NIDCOM also revealed that each evacuee was given the sum of $100.

“In addition, NIDCOM in partnership with MTN gave each returnee a free SIM loaded with N5000 airtime which will multiply to N19,500 worth of airtime once the SIM is activated.

“MURIC commends this kind and humanitarian gesture towards fellow Nigerians who ran into trouble in a foreign land. We call on well-meaning Nigerians to appreciate NIDCOM for going all out to rescue Nigerians from a country on the verge of total annihilation.

“We charge non-governmental organisations and charity groups to rise to the occasion by supplementing the efforts of the Federal Government which had released a whopping sum of $8.2 million for the operation.

“In particular, we doff our hats to the chairman of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri, for putting together a formidable team to achieve this great feat. Equally worthy of encomiums are NIDCOM staff who put their lives on the line to rescue fellow citizens from grave danger. It is indeed the height of patriotism.”