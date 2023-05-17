MURIC Apologises for Using the Word ‘Juicy’ in Campaigning for El-Rufai

MURIC El-Rufai

Nasir-El-Rufai

The Muslim Rights Concern has apologized for using the word ‘juicy’ in a statement issued yesterday, Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

In the statement, MURIC canvassed for a top post to be given to Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State. The human rights group has since decided to withdraw the word ‘juicy’ which was used in the statement.

MURIC said:

“Our attention has been drawn to the word ‘juicy’ used in yesterday’s statement as not being decent enough. In the statement, we canvassed for a top post to be given to Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State in the incoming administration. We inadvertently used the word ‘juicy post’ instead of ‘top post’ It is not in our character to be insolent, loose or to use vulgar language.

“We hereby withdraw the word ‘juicy’ and replace it with the word ‘top’. We apologise to all those who might have taken note of the offensive word.”

