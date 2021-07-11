Sunday, July 11, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Muhammadu Is Dead

145 views | Francis Azuka | July 11, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Malam Muhammadu Ibrahim Maigari otherwise known as Muhammadu Musawa, his classmate in college and a prominent community leader.

The president in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said “His passing away is a loss to all of us, his classmates, in whose hearts he had a special place. He was a complete gentleman and a selfless person who endeared himself to all who came close to him. My special condolences to his brothers, Alhaji Yazid Ibrahim, Senator Abu Ibrahim and Barrister Yahaya Ibrahim”.

The President also condoled with the Katsina Emirate Council, the government and people of Katsina State over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to grant forgiveness to the deceased.

 

 

