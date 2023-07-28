Muhammadu Buhari Reacts to Niger Coup

Former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the coup in Niger Republic.

In a statement released on Friday on his official Twitter handle, Muhammadu Buhari said

As to be expected, I, like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic. Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of… — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 28, 2023

The coup attempt in Niger took place on Tuesday, when a group of soldiers stormed the presidential palace in Niamey.

The coup attempt is the latest in a series of military takeovers in West Africa. In recent years, there have been coups in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Buhari’s condemnation of the coup is significant because he is a former military ruler himself. Buhari came to power in Nigeria in 1983 through a coup, but he was overthrown in 1985.

In his statement, Buhari said that he was “particularly concerned about the negative impact of coups on African stability, peace and progress.” democracy and the rule of law.”

The coup in Niger is a reminder of the fragility of democracy in West Africa.