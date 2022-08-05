MTN, a technology company, has introduced home broadband services in Nigeria with a target audience of 40 million MSMEs and 43 million homes.

In addition, MTN claimed that this service is expected to hasten the adoption of broadband in line with the Federal Government’s goal of reaching over 70% adoption by 2025.

The telecommunications business pointed out that Nigeria, which has a population of over 200 million, now boasts a connectivity rate of about 44.3%, while other African nations like South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya have respective Internet penetration rates of 68, 74, and 48%.

It also noted the strong correlation between Internet connectivity and rates of long-term economic expansion. According to it, the Internet contributes roughly 4% of GDP on average across the major economies, which account for 70% of global GDP.

According to MTN, UNICEF estimates that by connecting schools to the Internet, countries with limited broadband connection might experience a 20% GDP increase.

Over 70 million Nigerians are currently connected by the telecom company (over seven per cent 4G population and 89.8 per cent coverage nationwide).

With MTN’s Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and most recent Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Home Broadband services, millions of Nigerian households—of which about 50% are in rural areas—will have access to dependable and incredibly fast broadband services. They will be able to take advantage of unlimited data plans, connect multiple devices, and share data across distant locations for online education, working from home, streaming, gaming, smart home solutions, and other uses.

“At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a contemporary, connected life, which is why our investment in industry-leading connectivity operations,” said Hassan Jaber, Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria Communications PLC.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, general manager of fixed broadband at MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, stated that consumers now have improved access to 24/7 support and online ordering choices for MTN Home Broadband.

She claims that clients can also take advantage of genuinely unlimited data bundles, longer-term data plans that allow for remote data sharing with numerous users, and improved data subscription channels like the myMTN App.