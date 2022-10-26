Through a campaign called “MTN Pulse BlowMyHustle,” which seeks to economically enlighten Nigerian youths engaged in scaleable firms, technology company MTN plans to invest in Nigerian-owned businesses. The company will contribute more than N68 million to the endeavor.

According to reports, young Nigerians are more likely than prior generations to engage in “side hustles.”

A 2019 Geo Poll found that side businesses are rapidly increasing, with Nigeria leading the pack with 44.4% of respondents and Kenya coming in second with 40.8%.

According to this study, which included samples of young people from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania, some of the most popular side jobs are in the food and beverage, ICT, entertainment, and agriculture industries.

Adia Sowho, chief marketing officer for MTN Nigeria, said as a result at the MTN Pulse launch event in Lagos, “The ‘hustle spirit’ among Nigeria’s young people is very inspirational as they are imaginative and enterprising.

MTN is here to encourage those who “hustle” in order to realize their dreams. With MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, we will exchange business knowledge from authorities in related industries and open up access to financial grants in response to what young business owners have told us they need. We anticipate that this approach will lead to a transformation.

According to Sowho, the campaign is intended to help Nigerian teenagers develop their entrepreneurial talents and give them the necessary values to succeed in a variety of commercial fields.