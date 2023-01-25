With first oil expected from the Sangomar Field Development this year – and first gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim to follow in 2024 – the MSGBC region is seeking to attract further upstream investments and new players to its fields

MSGBC countries are revamping their respective policy frameworks, forging partnerships with global energy companies, investors and service providers, and maximizing infrastructure rollout across the entire oil and gas value chain.

Underpinning this agenda are efforts to achieve universal energy access and enhance energy security, reliability and affordability, while driving GDP growth and fostering environmental sustainability.

The 2023 edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition (https://MSGBCOilGasandPower.com/) – the region’s premier event for the oil and gas industry, taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania from November 21-22 under the theme ‘Scaling Energy Opportunities in Africa’s New Frontier’ – will unite regional policymakers, energy stakeholders and companies with global partners and investors to discuss investment and policy developments and maximize the block’s hydrocarbon growth.

With giant projects such as Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) (http://bit.ly/3XTSvvT) gas project coming online in 2024 and final investment decisions for other large-scale projects such as bp’s Yakaar- Teranga in Senegal and Bira Allah field in Mauritania anticipated in the short-term, the MSGBC region’s hydrocarbon industry is poised for growth. The development of the 1.2-trillion cubic feet Banda gas field between 2023 and 2026, as well as Phase 2 of the GTA project from 2026, will also usher in a new era of industry expansion. Meanwhile, Senegal’s Sangomar Oil Field Development will produce the country’s first oil in 2023, with additional investments expected in the sector.

With over nine billion barrels of oil equivalent discovered in the region to date – and companies such as FAR, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, bp, Harbour Energy, PetroNor, Star Oil, Addax Petroleum, Petronas, Kosmos Energy, Sonatrach, Capricorn Energy and Tullow Oil having engaged in upstream activities – all eyes are set on the MGSBC region. Heightened exploration will bring in new players, with a view to yielding discoveries and expanding the block’s total hydrocarbon reserves. Policy enactments such as Senegal’s New Gas Master Plan and Guinea-Conakry’s Precept 3 of the Natural Resource Charter are also directing the region’s development agenda. By cutting tax rates and introducing incentives for energy companies exploring Senegal’s gas-rich basins, the country’s New Gas Master Plan is paving the way for gas exploitation and monetization.

Meanwhile, local content and capacity building campaigns undertaken by the MSGBC region’s NOCs are shaping the current and future energy workforce and will ensure sustainable development of the industry for decades to come. During the 2022 edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power, for example, Senegal’s NOC Petrosen signed a local content agreement with French engineering and technology company, Technip Energies, to cooperate on skills development in the areas of the energy transition, liquefied natural gas, decarbonization, and safety and process engineering.

Building on the success of last year’s edition, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 will host high-level panel discussions and ministerial forums, deal signings, networking sessions and technical workshops, celebrating the success of the burgeoning MSGBC energy industry and promoting new investment in emerging opportunities. As the region aims to achieve energy security and economic growth on the back of oil and gas production, hydrocarbon resources will play a crucial role in driving energy security and shaping a just and inclusive energy transition. MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 – as the official meeting place for the region’s energy policymakers and investors – represents the ideal platform for partnerships to be forged and deals to be signed.