Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

If you are a fan of Kendrick Lamar then you should be psyched about his new released album which arrived on Thursday night. The American rapper, songwriter and record producer has finally dropped his fifth solo album titled, ‘’ Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’’ after a long wait of five years.

Fans had assumed the rapper was retired after his fourth studio album ‘’Damn’’ which was released on April 14, 2017.

However, Lamar changed the narrative of being retired when a twitter user wrote ‘’Kendrick Lamar is officially retired.’’ The rapper quoted the tweet with a link which leads to a note that states the official release date of his new album.

‘’The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00.a.m PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Release date 5/13/2022. All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.’’ The link reads.

Upon the arrival of the long awaited album, fans all over the world have begun picking their favorite track in the list while criticizing orhters. while the album includes great features with the likes of Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Sampha, Baby Keem, and Beth Gibbons of portishead, fans seems to be carried away with his deep emotional performance from taylour Paige on the harrowing ‘’We Cry Together’’ track in the list and a few others.

The album does not, however, include his new song and jarring video ‘’The Heart Part 5’’ that dropped on Sunday.

