Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Set To Tie The Knot

Popular Nigerian Singer, Mr Eazi has taken a bold step to making his relationship status official with billionaire daughter Temi Otedola by proposing to her.

The two lovebirds who have been dating for over 6 years after getting introduced by DJ cuppy, Temi Otedola’s older sister, Florence Otedola have decided to finally walk down the aisle.

Their relationship journey which has always been a sensation on social media has got many social media users awwing at their new relationship status.

The 26-billionaire daughter and actress took to her Instagram page to share a no sound video of her engagement. It was seen in the video that Mr Eazi had chosen a beautiful serene location surrounded by water and dim lights to propose to his lover.

DJ cuppy, Temi Otedola’s older sister also shared the good news on her Twitter account, congratulating the two love birds, while reminding them it was her who made them meet. She added that it was their turn to help her find her significant other.

In her words:

“Congratulations to my favorite couple on their engagement 💍.”

“I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola👰🏽‍♀️has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi 🤵🏾‍♂️ I’ve always wanted an elder brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!”

“PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”

