SPN is rising, his birth into the Nigerian music landscape was first established with the release of his debut single — “Lie.” Currently, he has dished out a solid 4-track EP, that assembles various tales of his past experiences and more. With a colorful use of sounds alongside an immaculate delivery is what shines through his debut EP titled, “Lost.”

SPN is positioning as one of Nigeria’s fast rising youngster, ready to dominate the soundscape with his peculiar style, sonic appeal, and swag.