“It was by faith that Abraham obeyed when God called him to leave home and go to another land that God would give him as his inheritance. He went without knowing where he was going.” – Hebrews 11:8 NLT

The advertisement changed history. Appearing in 1822 in the Missouri Gazette & Public Advertiser, the ad announced the search for one hundred men “to ascend the river Missouri on its source, there to be employed for one, two, or three years.”

The goal was to attract men who would search the American West for fur. Those who responded were among history’s most important explorers. They were being asked to leave familiar surroundings to journey into the unknown, not knowing how long they would be gone. They accomplished their initial goal, revolutionizing the fur-trading industry, but they accomplished far more.

These mountain men discovered countless rivers, mountains, valleys, and other landmarks. They gave names to places that are familiar today and paved the way for future generations. The risks they faced were high. Some lost their lives. In the process, they opened territory that previously had been unexplored. Many of these men are relatively unknown, but they were real pioneers.

In the spiritual realm, their experience is like the journey of faith. God calls us to follow Him and go where He leads. He wants us to be like Abraham who left everything to follow Him, not “knowing where he was going.”

All of us are called to take this journey and walk by faith, trusting God day by day. He wants us to leave everything else behind and follow Him wherever He leads.

*Reflection Question:* What is God calling you to do in the next stage of your life?

*Prayer*

Father, I trust You with my life. I will follow wherever You lead me. Thank You for Your faithfulness to me, In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Hebrews 11