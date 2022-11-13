Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Gallagher have expressed disappointment following the defeat they suffered at St. James Stadium to Newcastle United yesterday. Joe Willock’s second-half strike was the only goal of the encounter and was enough to fire the Magpies to a tremendous victory. Chelsea has not won any of their last 5 Premier League games and has lost 4 of them.

Mason Mount via his Facebook page has shown dissatisfaction about their performance yesterday and apologized to fans for the Shambolic outing.

“We haven’t played to the level we expect of ourselves as Chelsea. You all deserve more from us. When we’re back from the World Cup, we are getting straight back to it and pushing ourselves to a higher level. We have the best fans in the country, and we will make you proud this season.”

Gallagher feels they weren’t good enough yesterday for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and said United deserved the win.

‘I don’t think we were good enough, and I think Newcastle deserved to win,’ Conor honestly admitted.

‘We’ve got to be better, and we need to take a look at ourselves. Physically, they were stronger than us and a lot more intense, and that’s something we need to improve on.

‘If we want to be challenging for titles and things like that, then we have to be so much better, and Newcastle showed that. So, we have to look at ourselves because we know there’s a lot to improve on.’

Newcastle United have moved to 3rd place on the log with just 7 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal who have a game at hand.

Chelsea after the defeat dropped to 8th place with just 21 points.