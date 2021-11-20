An unidentified female adult has been crushed to death in a fatal road traffic accident at Amansea junction by Hausa Market along the Awka-Enugu expressway.

The incident which happened Thursday night involved a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with Anambra registration number FGG88YG and a Mercedes Truck with no registration number.

According to an eyewitness report, the truck driver was carrying a container heading to Enugu when it fell on top of the driver headed towards Awka.

Out of the seven persons involved in the crash, a female adult died, while 5 others were injured and one came out unhurt.

Confirming the incident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Margaret Onabe attributed the accident to the deplorable condition of the road.

“Because of the bad road, the truck was not stable and the container fell on the bus and crashed, killing the woman.

“The Corpse of the dead victim was taken to the mortuary at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku- Awka after being confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The FRSC rescue team managed traffic and effort is being made to tow the vehicles off the road,” she disclosed.

Onabe said the Command has conducted an audit of the bad roads in the state and forwarded to the appropriate authority, hoping that action will be taken soon.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserates with the family of the dead victim and wishes the injured victims quick recovery.

“He informed the motoring public that road audit has been carried out on the Amansea road and forwarded to the appropriate quarters and he believes the Government will act on it,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, when TNC correspondent in Anambra visited the scene of the accident, some motorists spoke in anger over the failure of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to do palliative work on the road to save motorists using the road.

A bus driver, Kelue Modi noted that although the road is a federal road, the state government should intervene on the road to make it motorable.

“I don’t know what our government in this state is doing.

“If you ask them now, they will say this is a federal road but the people dying here are Anambra people who elected the governor to cater for their welfare.

“It is a shame that our people will be suffering like this on this road,” he regretted.

A truck driver, Sanusi Mohammed, who revealed that he had been on the road for the past two days because his vehicle spoiled on the road, urged the government to save them from untold hardship by reconstructing the road.