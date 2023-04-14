Awka

A woman, Mrs. Lucy Obasi, has lamented delay in the arrest of killers of her son, Chikaodili in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obasi, a widow who described the deceased as her closest child, said she scarcely ate having lost appetite since his death.

Chikaodili, a scrap dealer from Ebonyi State was allegedly stabbed to death by his two partners with a broken bottle, over sharing formular of the sum of N1,600 given to them after a business transaction.

His corpse was later deposited at Iyi-Enu hospital morgue, Ogidi, by the police who reportedly had concluded arrangements for autopsy.

But while narrating her ordeal to newsmen, at her residence in Nkpor, the visibly devastated woman demanded justice for the son’s killers, insisting they would not go scot-free.

She said, “He is the only one that is close to give me joy as he was living with me before they killed him.

“His elder brother is based in Lagos and occasionally comes. But since the death of Chikaodili, the baby of the house, I have not been myself again.

“I always stay indoors now, not doing anything, I hardly eat because I don’t have appetite. Only God will see me through. I’m a widow who struggle to keep body and soul together.

“I need justice, the killers of my son will not go scot-free because my son did not do them anything, they overpowered him and killed him by stabbing him severally on his neck and body with broken bottle.”

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, Mr Sani Ahmed, (CSP), said the police have embarked on manhunt for the assailants.

“None of the suspects has been arrested, we have commenced man hunt for the fleeing assailants; we will get them.

“Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Iyi-Enu hospital morgue, Ogidi,” he hinted.