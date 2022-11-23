The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said he and his team are taking back the country.

He stated this in a short tweet on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday evening upon his entry into Oyo state for his presidential rally.

Obi tagged the rally as the “mother of all rallies.”

The former Anambra governor said he and his team are looking forward to a huge rally.

According to him, the non-believers will come to believe, saying “We are taking back Naija.”

He wrote, “Today, the OBIdient train has rolled into Oyo. It will be the Mother of all rallies.

“My team and I are looking forward to a huge rally; the non-believers will come to believe. We are taking back Naija.”

Obi is contesting for Aso Rock’s top job against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bola Tinubu of the APC amongst others.

Obi is 61 years, Atiku is 75 years old and Tinubu claims he is 70 years.

The former Anambra governor took Nigeria’s social space by storm when he declared to contest for president of the country, gathering massive support mostly from youths and several top Nigerian celebrities.

He has also received the endorsement of socio-cultural groups in the country like Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Middle Belt Forum amongst numerous others.

He also succeeded in turning the presidential contest into a three-horse race, which is not the case before now.

He is believed to be the only one that can turn the fortunes of Nigeria around given his reported good governance and prudent management of resources in Anambra when he was the governor of the state.