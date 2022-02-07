Motorcycle accidents can be very devastating and derail your life in an instant. Many motorcycle accidents are more severe than car accidents because no steel protects motorists after an accident. You can sue for a motorcycle wreck if you are injured due to another party’s negligent or careless actions.

Why Motorcycle Accidents Occur

Motorcycle accidents are common due to several reasons. Some of the motorcyclists have absolutely no experience in riding, and they will end up crashing. Some motorists also do not wear protective gear, which makes most accidents very serious when they occur.

Some car drivers are not very keen when driving to notice motorists, and they may end up knocking riders down as they turn. Speeding among motorists is another common factor that leads to accidents. Motorcycle accidents can leave severe injuries or even be fatal.

Read on to learn more about six common motorcycle accident injuries.

1. Head Injuries

There are chances that you can hit the pavement or on another object with your head during a motorcycle accident. The impact of striking your head against the road can lead to traumatic brain injury (TBI), which is a serious condition. You can also concuss after hitting your head on the road or sustain skull fractures and damage your brain.

Wearing a helmet while riding might not eliminate the injuries, but it will significantly reduce the risks of damaging your head.

2. Broken Bones

Broken bones are very common among motorcycle accidents because motorcycles do not provide external coverage to protect riders. When you are hit by a car or other bike, you will probably be thrown. Depending on how you land, you can break bones and sustain severe injuries.

If you were speeding and got hit, you will increase the impact with which you will fall. Avoiding speeding and safely riding can help you to reduce the risk of breaking your bones after an accident.

3. Road Rash

Sometimes when you are involved in a motorcycle accident, riders slide on the asphalt long enough to wear through clothes, gear, and skin down to your bones. However, if your clothing is thick enough, you can greatly reduce the risks of road rash injuries.

4. Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries are widespread among motorcycle accidents, and they are very severe. These injuries can cause numbness in some of your body or even complete paralysis. It may take you a very long period to heal from spinal cord injuries.

5. Internal Injuries

There is a high chance riders suffer from blunt-force trauma, which is a strong force that does not penetrate the skin after a motorcycle accident. Internal bleeding can as well occur after an accident. Internal injuries can be hard to diagnose by yourself; therefore, visiting a medical professional after an accident will be critical.

6. Burns

Some motorcycle accidents may result in fires and explosions that may burn you. Your skin may as well come into contact with hot parts of the motorcycle, like exhaust systems, and cause burns. Some burns can be severe and leave you completely disabled and unable to return to your normal life.

Protect Yourself

There is nothing you can do to stop motorcycle accidents from occurring, but there are several things you can do to reduce the impact of accidents. If you are wearing protective gear before riding, you can protect yourself in case of an accident. Always observe traffic rules to minimize the chances of accidents occurring significantly.

