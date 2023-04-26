Awka

Cases of malaria recorded across Anambra state has reduced by over 30 percent since last year, following the distribution of 3.8 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets by the state government.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike disclosed this to newsmen during a press briefing in Awka on Tuesday, to mark this year’s World Malaria Day in the state.

World Malaria Day is marked every 25th of April, to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control.

It was instituted by WHO Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007.

The theme for this year’s celebration is is ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement’ while the slogan is ‘’Act Now.’’

According to the Anambra Health Commissioner, by the distribution last year, Anambra had increased its net usage from 27% to 57% in the last one year, which he said, is above the national average.

Dr Obidike noted that Malaria continues to be a major public health burden globally, and that the day is used to draw attention to the devastating impact of the disease on families, communities and societies.

He said the World Malaria Day celebration also provides the opportunity for the participation of all Nigerians – Government, Development Partners, multinational organizations, local organizations and individuals in raising awareness on malaria and the danger it portends.

The commissioner noted that this year’s theme reinforces how investments in ending malaria, saves lives and are a pathway to improving economic growth and preparing for future health threats to achieve a safer world.

“The slogan points to the urgency of the matter. Just last year, the Executive Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo flagged off the distribution of over 3.8 million Insecticide Treated Nets to households in Anambra, with the first Lady Mrs Nonye Soludo as the Net Ambassador for the state.

“The net distribution has impacted positively and increased net usage in Anambra from 27% to 57% in the last one year, which is above the national average.

“Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world.

“Since the year 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, millions of people worldwide are still at risk, especially children.

“The World Malaria Report 2021, an annual publication of the World Health organization (WHO) reported that the African Region continues to shoulder the heaviest malaria burden, accounting for an estimated 95% (or 234 million cases) of malaria and 96% of malaria deaths of 619,000 in 2021. Within Africa, Nigeria contributes significantly to the global malaria cases and deaths, with the highest rates of 27% and 31% respectively,” he said.

Obidike revealed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that Anambra becomes one of the state of the Federation to commence the use of the new malaria vaccine- R21/Matrix-M.

He said; “The approval this year, of the broad use of the malaria vaccine for young children by the Nigerian Government is worthy of note. Evidence and experience from the clinical tests showed that the vaccine is safe, feasible to deliver and reduces deadly severe malaria.

“The vaccine- R21/Matrix-M is indicated for prevention of malaria in children from 5 months to 36 months of age. Arrangement has already been completed with the National and State Primary Health Care Development Agency, to integrate this vaccine into the immunisation schedule of children under five in Anambra and Nigeria by extension.”

Commissioner Obidike harped on the need for the people to focus more on the preventive measures of the fight against malaria, as it is more rewarding.

These measures he noted, include maintaining clean environment and constantly using insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

“If our people heed the government’s appeal to use the insecticide-treated mosquito nets and ensure that their environments are clean and devoid of stagnant waters that breed mosquitoes, we will be close to eradicating mosquitoes in our environment.

“Keeping our surroundings clean ensures that mosquitoes do not find the places to breed and therefore, reduces the number of mosquitoes in our environment.

“Sleeping under the nets makes the remaining mosquitoes unable to bite and this means malaria cannot come to us.

“Together, we must recognize that as long as malaria exists, it threatens the poorest and most vulnerable, and has the potential to resurge in times of crisis.

“I urge Anambrarians to maintain a clean environment devoid of stagnant water, desilt their gutters, cut grasses within their surroundings, visit a health facility for proper diagnosis and treatment, and lastly sleep inside their insecticide treated nets.

“With these, we can gain a great milestone in achieving a malaria-free Anambra, Nigeria and Africa,” he concluded.