MOSQUE ABDUCTIONS: Don’t Misunderstand Shehu Sani – Muric

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Nigerians not to misunderstand a recent tweet on killings in a mosque posted by Senator Shehu Sani. MURIC argued that the senator meant well with his tweet.

This was revealed in a press statement issued on Thursday, 17th March, 2022 by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the director and founder of MURIC.

The statement reads :

“Bandits recently raided a mosque in a settlement in Kaduna. They abducted fourteen (14) worshippers and carted away cows, sheep and goats. Thereafter, Senator Shehu Sani took to his tweet and asked, ‘Terrorists abducted worshippers in Kaduna; Where is MURIC?’

“But the tweet did not go down well with some Nigerians who asked whether MURIC is an arm of the security agencies. Fortunately we view the tweet from a different angle. It was not meant to be derogatory, rather it was complementary.

“Senator Shehu Sani was probably referring to claims in some quarters over the years that it was only Christians alone that were being killed and abducted in Nigeria while churches alone were also being raided. The senator expected MURIC, as usual, to rise to the occasion by citing the incident of another example of attacks on mosques to further prove that killings and abductions in Nigeria have affected all sides, not Christians alone.”