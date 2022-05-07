Saturday, May 7, 2022
Moshood Abiola National Stadium Swimming Pool Shut Down

Moshood Abiola National Stadium Swimming Pool Shut Down

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has shut down the swimming pool of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja with immediate effect.

According to a statement by the ministry, “All activities within the pool area are therefore suspended till further notice.

“This follows the unfortunate death through drowning of a 13 year old boy, Matthew Godwin on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 during the festive season.

“The Ministry has ordered a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident and the activities that led to it in a bid to forestall future recurrence.

“A delegation from the Ministry has since paid the family of the deceased a condolence visit.”

