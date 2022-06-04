Saturday, June 4, 2022
Identities of the 33 Yahoo Boys Nabbed in Calabar revealed

Moses, Kelechi, 90 others nabbed over internet fraud in Port Harcourt

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested 92 suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo Boys) in a sting operation at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to a statement on Friday by the commission, the Ninety Two (92) suspects were arrested for alleged internet fraud activities at locations including Choba and Ada George axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following an intelligence report.

Analyses of the devices recovered from the suspects established that 64 of the suspects have incriminating items in their phones and emails.

The Sixty Four (64) suspects are: Lawrence Philip, Edewor Victor, Triumph Amgbu, Elvis Ogheze, Maduakolam Lius Fred, Edet Victor Akpan, Joshua Fidelis, Henry Wisdom, Isiah Ejarat, Destiny Waaogho Erigga, David Alli, Goodluck Edowru, James Otu, Asoulu Dare, Jerry Thankgod, Anawanti Finder, Edowuru Famous, Felix Osaro, Ukaegbu Franklin, Clinton Paul, Stansley .O. Tallick, Prosper Osadebameh, Prince Onyebuchi Ifeanyi, Gift Henry, Miracle Danien, Anyaeri Chidiebere, Udechukwu Ezenna, Udechukwu Victor, Favor Kelechi, Ernest Chidubem, Endurance Erebo, Chigozie Emeonye and Precious Enomah.

Others are Ohiarekurh Daniel, Ordinachukwu Daniel Obinna, Light Gospel Nwosu, John Junior, Udosina Obi Mike, Samuel Promise, Aremo Folarin, Treasure Mike, Confidence Paul, Precious Paul, Ndubusi John Kingsley, Emmanuel Matthew Agoke, Aso Gideion Apata, Favor Otogbo, Favor Shadrack Moses, Vincent Athanasius, Imafidon Junior, Kelly Didi, Emmanuel Odunor, Samuel Dickson, Victor Akpan, Godwin Oluwafemi Ozeknome, Norbert Atuna, Sam Uba, Emmanuel Bobo Ojuru, Kelechi Ben, Matthis Ibidabo, Kelvin Mathew Agoke, Chidera Chibuzor Anieze, Moses Shedrack and Collins Christopher.

