Atlas Lion made it into the knockout round of the World Cup after a transcendent victory over Canada. They defeated Canada to remain unbeaten all through the group-stage games. They have been the best African representative in the World Cup with their resilient approach in all games.

Morocco ended the group stage campaign unbeaten after winning games with a draw. They conceded the fewest goal (1) tonight against Canada and finished as the group leader with 7 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hakimi Ziyech helped Atlas Lions take an early lead, scoring the first goal in the 4th minute. 23rd-minute, Sevilla forward En Nesryi doubled Morocco’s lead by 2-0. Unfortunately, Morocco, who would have been the only team not to concede a goal in this round conceded via an own goal in the 40th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belgium exited the World Cup after a stalemate with Croatia, who earned 5 points to finish as a runner-up to Morocco.