Moro lauds State Assemblies for approving Independent Candidacy

Chairman of Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, has applauded the State Houses of Assembly for their approval of the Independent Candidacy Bill which has now been transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for presidential assent.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr. Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John, Special Assistant (SA) on New Media to the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Moro, was transmitted to the President for his assent on Tuesday after getting the constitutionally required approval from the state assemblies.

According to Mr. John, the bill seeks to, among other things: “Alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), to make provisions for Independent Candidacy in the electoral process in Nigeria; Create a platform for credible and eligible Candidates desirous to participate in the electoral process in Nigeria to so do without sponsorship of a political party and Make provisions that allow anyone who’s eligible to stand for election to any political office as an Independent Candidate.”

The SA on New Media to the Senator added that “The bill is No. 58 in the Constitution Alteration Bill, and one of the bills sponsored by the Senator in the alteration bill, one of which was the Local Government Administrative and Financial Autonomy Bill that could not get through the State Houses of Assembly as required by law.

“The proposal was part of the constitution alteration bills transmitted to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence in 2022 but not part of the 35 that secured the required approval of 24 out of 36 state assemblies until now that Gombe State House of Assembly approved it.”

Senator Moro said he was happy that the proposal finally scaled through. He commended the State Houses of Assembly that approved the bill and expressed optimism that it will get presidential assent to address the grouse and worry of eligible aspirants for political offices who have no platform to run or unjustly denied party tickets.

