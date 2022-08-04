The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the Otukpo home of a stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Usman Abubakar, popularly known as Young Alhaji.

A statement signed by Moro’s Special Assistant on New Media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John, indicated that “Young Alhaji’s house was torched by unknown persons causing damages to the sprawling mansion on Wednesday morning.

“Senator Moro describes the incident as regrettable and very unfortunate, he says whatever propelled the arsonists to carry out the abominable act was not worth it.

“The Senator appeals for calm and tolerance, and enjoins the people to be their brothers’ keepers. While sympathizing with Young Alhaji, Senator Moro calls on security agents to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book.”