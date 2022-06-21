More Penalties Of The VAPP Act & Its Limitations

PERFORMANCE OF FEMALE CIRCUMCISION/GENITAL MUTILATION-: A term of imprisonment not exceeding 4 years or a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 6

FRUSTRATING INVESTIGATION-: Imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 7

WILFULLY MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS IN ANY JUDICIAL PROCEEDING UNDER THE ACT; fine of N200,000.00 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months. Section 8

FORCEFUL EJECTION FROM HOME -: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N300,000.00 or both. Section 9

DEPRIVING A PERSON OF HIS/HER LIBERTY –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 10

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY WITH INTENT TO CAUSE DISTRESS –: 2 years imprisonment or to a fine not exceeding N300,000.00 or both. Section 11

FORCED FINANCIAL DEPENDENCE OR ECONOMIC ABUSE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 12

FORCED ISOLATION OR SEPARATION FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS-: Imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding N100,000.00 or both. Section 13

EMOTIONAL, VERBAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL ABUSE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or to a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 14

HARMFUL WIDOWHOOD PRACTICES –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 15

ABANDONMENT OF SPOUSE, CHILDREN, OR OTHER DEPENDANTS WITHOUT SUSTENANCE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 16

STALKING –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years. Section 17

INTIMIDATION –: Imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 18

SPOUSAL BATTERY–: Imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 19

HARMFUL TRADITIONAL PRACTICES –: Imprisonment for a term not exceeding 4 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.00. Section 20

VIOLENCE BY STATE ACTORS –: Imprisonment not exceeding 4 years or a fine not exceeding N1,000.00 or both. Section 24

POLITICAL VIOLENCE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 4 years or a fine of N500,000.00 or both. Section 23

INCEST –: 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine. Section 25

Indecent Exposure to induce another to commit an offense. Section 26

LIMITED APPLICATION OF THE VAPP ACT IN SOME JURISDICTIONS IN NIGERIA.

The states that have passed the VAPP law at the Houses of Assembly but yet to get executive assent include: Adamawa,Bayelsa,Imo,Kebbi, Kogi,Plateau and Rivers.

10 states are yet to pass the law at the Assembly level.The states include Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and Cross River.Many have attested to the fact that the VAPP law is needed to eradicate violence in Nigerian society. Thus it is essential for all the states to take the required steps towards domesticating the law.