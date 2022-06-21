More Penalties Of The VAPP Act & Its Limitations

PERFORMANCE OF FEMALE CIRCUMCISION/GENITAL MUTILATION-: A term of imprisonment not exceeding 4 years or a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 6
FRUSTRATING INVESTIGATION-: Imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 7
WILFULLY MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS IN ANY JUDICIAL PROCEEDING UNDER THE ACT; fine of N200,000.00 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months. Section 8
FORCEFUL EJECTION FROM HOME -: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N300,000.00 or both. Section 9
DEPRIVING A PERSON OF HIS/HER LIBERTY –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 10
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY WITH INTENT TO CAUSE DISTRESS –: 2 years imprisonment or to a fine not exceeding N300,000.00 or both. Section 11
FORCED FINANCIAL DEPENDENCE OR ECONOMIC ABUSE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 12
FORCED ISOLATION OR SEPARATION FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS-: Imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding N100,000.00 or both. Section 13
EMOTIONAL, VERBAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL ABUSE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or to a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 14
HARMFUL WIDOWHOOD PRACTICES –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 15
ABANDONMENT OF SPOUSE, CHILDREN, OR OTHER DEPENDANTS WITHOUT SUSTENANCE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.00 or both. Section 16
STALKING –: Imprisonment not exceeding 2 years. Section 17
INTIMIDATION –: Imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 18
SPOUSAL BATTERY–: Imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding N200,000.00 or both. Section 19
HARMFUL TRADITIONAL PRACTICES –: Imprisonment for a term not exceeding 4 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.00. Section 20
VIOLENCE BY STATE ACTORS –: Imprisonment not exceeding 4 years or a fine not exceeding N1,000.00 or both. Section 24
POLITICAL VIOLENCE –: Imprisonment not exceeding 4 years or a fine of N500,000.00 or both. Section 23
INCEST –: 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine. Section 25
Indecent Exposure to induce another to commit an offense. Section 26
LIMITED APPLICATION OF THE VAPP ACT IN SOME JURISDICTIONS IN NIGERIA.
The states that have passed the VAPP law at the Houses of Assembly but yet to get executive assent include: Adamawa,Bayelsa,Imo,Kebbi, Kogi,Plateau and Rivers.
10 states are yet to pass the law at the Assembly level.The states include Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and Cross River.Many have attested to the fact that the VAPP law is needed to eradicate violence in Nigerian society. Thus it is essential for all the states to take the required steps towards domesticating the law.
Leave a Reply