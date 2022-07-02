Sunday, July 3, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Moral Decadence Due To Poor Parenting – LASG

Moral Decadence Due To Poor Parenting – LASG

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Lagos State Government has stated that the moral decadence prevalent in society could be traced to poor parenting among youths.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development (MYSD), Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, spoke on “Better Parenting” at a training programme organised for residents of Ikorodu and held at Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat.

Dawodu, represented by the Director, Child Development, MYSD, Mrs. Bukayo Odukayo, said that the programme was initiated by the Ministry as part of its concerted efforts to improve the methods of parenting among residents in the State.

He said: “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that many of the social vices prevalent in the society are usually perpetrated by children with improper upbringing and poor parenting or from broken homes. Therefore, in order to arrest this ugly trend, the Ministry has decided to create a training programme specifically tailored towards this urgent need”.

According to him: “If drastic action is not taken, the society would continue to experience moral decline, especially among the youths. This training programme is in line with the mandate of the Ministry, which is to create a conducive social environment for the citizenry”.

The Facilitator of the Programme and Executive Director, Oasis Youth Initiative, Mrs. Ruth Haruna informed the participants that the 21st-Century methods required for better parenting include protecting the children from all sorts of evil, providing for their needs as well as preparing them for a better future through proper guidance on good character.

Mrs. Haruna also advised the parents not to indulge their children in negative things, but to be strict and guide them appropriately in character, social behaviour and relationships with others.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government Area, Hon. Wasiu Adeshina, represented by the Head of Agric Department, Mrs. Halimat Bamishile, commended the State Government for the training programme that proffered solutions to most of the antisocial tendencies prevalent among youths.

Also commenting, an Assistant Director with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs. A. B. Tiamiyu, disclosed that recent statistics by the International Organisation of Migrants revealed that the number of illegal migrants of Ikorodu extraction surpassed that of other communities in the nation, adding that the training could not have come at a better time.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle