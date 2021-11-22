Awka – Anambra State Government on Sunday, reminded all individuals and organizations in the state that Monday, November 22, 2021, is not a work-free day in the state.

Mondays have been involuntarily observed as sit-at-home over the past four months in the state, following an order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to press home their demand for the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for some charges in Abuja, brought by the federal administration.

This involuntary action has continued despite the decision of the IPOB to call off the order, thereby crippling socio-economic activities in the Southeast region.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba yesterday, said the reminder has become imperative in view of the tendency of some people to observe in the last few months, every Monday as a work-free day, in compliance with the directive by some non-state actors.

Adinuba noted that the IPOB leadership had suspended the directive requiring people to stay at home every Monday which it said would start from Monday, September 15, 2021, throughout the Southeast geopolitical zone.

“The IPOB leadership has in the last few days reiterated the suspension, warning that any person who still tries to enforce the earlier decision is on his or her own and will, therefore, be dealt with accordingly.

“The IPOB leadership has kept every pledge it has made, including rescinding its decision to thwart the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“In fact, far from disrupting the election, IPOB encouraged the people of Anambra State to come out in their numbers and exercise their democratic right on November 6; the election is now recognized as easily the most peaceful and the fairest election since the State was created in 1991,” he said.

The Anambra Information Commissioner said in consideration of the high level of responsibility displayed by the IPOB leadership, a group of Igbo leaders, including worthy sons of Anambra State, met President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, at State House, Abuja, on Friday, November 19, 2021 to plead that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released and the issues around his arrest and trial resolved in a political way.

He said people of Anambra State are, therefore, enjoined to go about their normal business every Monday.

“They should not entertain any fear of disruption of their work or any kind of harassment from any quarters from Monday, November 22, 2021.

“It is in the best interest of our people that all markets, all businesses, all offices and all schools in Anambra State operate fully every Monday, with effect from Monday, November 22, 2021.

“All our people are once again assured that they will not face any kind of molestation on any day of the week from any quarters henceforth,” he assured.