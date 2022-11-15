In order to aid areas in Nigeria that have been impacted by floods, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has donated N50 million.

When presenting a N50 million check to the Nigerian Red Cross Society at a ceremony in Abuja on behalf of MOMAN Chairman Olumide Adeosun, MOMAN Chief Executive Officer Clement Isong stated that the recent floods, a humanitarian calamity, did not seem to be receiving the attention it needed.

He mentioned how horrifying the images of complete devastation in communities in different parts of Nigeria are and emphasized the necessity for corporate organizations to provide support.

He claims that, “In previous emergencies such as COVID-19, Nigerians rallied round each other but with the floods, the rest of the world appears to be taking things more seriously than Nigeria.”

“It is sad that the flooding which I see as a humanitarian disaster is not treated with the seriousness it deserves,” Isong said. Receiving the donation, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Abubakar Kende, was ecstatic at the display of Social Responsibility by (MOMAN) and promised that the funds would truly be used to alleviate the effects of the flooding.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society has come a long way and accountability is our watchword. It is so gratifying in these times to meet an organisation that actually has the spirit of volunteerism and humanity embedded within its core.

“About two weeks ago, the Nigerian Red Cross Society launched an Emergency Appeal in order to raise 13 million Swiss Francs for the flood victims across Nigeria.”

“These funds are targeted at supporting up to 500,000 displaced people and focus on the provision of basic Food, Health, Care, Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Promotion, search, rescue, Rapid NEEDS assessments, deployments of Emergency First Aid Teams and many more services required to alleviate the general suffering brought on by the effects of flooding”, Kende added.