Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo has asked his club to let him leave amidst interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The 21-year-old since arriving at Brighton last season has been pivotal and regarded as one of the best midfielders in the league.

Moises Caicedo’s statement after £60m bid received from Arsenal as exclusively revealed today

“I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart”.

“I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor background/upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream has always been to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador”.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful”.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity”.