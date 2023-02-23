Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s goal against Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the first leg of round 16 of the Champions League made him join former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as Africans with the most goals in the Champions League. Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal to reach the feat of 44 UCL goals, which was Didier Drogba’s highest (44).

Despite his goal drought and roller-coaster season, Mohamed Salah is currently UEFA Champions League’s top scorer with 8 goals, and 2 assists in his 7 appearances.

In the English Premier League, Mohamed Salah has only registered 8 goals and 5 assists in his 22 appearances for Liverpool.

There have been divergences of opinions among football enthusiasts that Sadio Mané contributed immensely to Salah’s success at the club, hence Salah is unable to repeat the same form as he did when Mane was in the club.

Other African players with 20+ goals in the Champions League:

Samuel Eto’o (30)

Sadio Mané (27)

Riyad Mahrez (20)

