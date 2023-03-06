Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s Premier League top scorer last night following his brace during Liverpool’s wrecking of the Red Devils in a 7-0 thriller encounter. After reaching 129 goals, Salah surpassed Robbie Fowler’s 128 landmark goals by a player for Liverpool FC.

Fowler signed for Liverpool in 1991 from Manchester City and made his senior debut in 1993. The young debutant scored on his first stringent test for Liverpool and hit 128 goals in his 14 years of service with the Red. He left the club in 2007 after his contract expired and was replaced by Fernando Torres.

Fowler, who retired in 2015 from active football, made 266 appearances, scoring 128 goals and making 26 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool. With Liverpool, he had a win ratio of 52.3%, 193 wins, 87 draws, and 89 losses.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Mohamed Salah has arguably become one of the best players in the club’s history. Just last night, Salah made two historical records which are: the first Liverpool player to score in 6 games on a streak for Liverpool against arch-rival Manchester United and surpassing Robbie Fowler’s record as Liverpool’s top scorer, an unprecedented performance that took him just 6 years to reach.

Salah scored 129 Premier League goals in the Red colours in 205 appearances, achieving this feat in 61 fewer games as Fowler. Salah made 59 Premier League assists in that span as well. His Win ratio with Liverpool is 63.92%, wins 186, Draws 53, and loses 52.

Reacting to this, Salah on his Twitter page said:

“An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club!”

Robbie Fowler also reacted to Salah’s record by sending a congratulatory message to him.

Steven Gerrard (120) and Micheal Owen (118) are Liverpool’s legends to have reached 100+ Premier League goals for the club.

22 total views, 22 views today