Mohamed Salah: Absolutely no excuse for not qualifying for the Champions League

Absolutely no excuse for not qualifying for the Champions League

Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah, has disclosed his disappointment after his club’s top4 hope died off last night when Manchester United defeated Chelsea in a 5 goals thriller match at Old Trafford.

Liverpool fell off the top 4 spot with 4 points behind fourth place Newcastle United and 6 points adrift the Red Devils, who occupy the third place following Premier League Match day 37.

Salah on his official Facebook page described the poor feat they encountered this season as not up to standard.

“I’m totally devastated. There is no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League, and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying for the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry, but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

This is the first time Liverpool will finish the Premier League season outside the top 4 since Jürgen Klopp was appointed the club’s manager in 2015.

Jürgen Klopp guided Liverpool to their first UEFA Champions League trophy in 2018-19 since the 2005/06 season. The German has also won every available trophy for Liverpool in the span of 8 years.