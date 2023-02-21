Arsenal and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a one-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2024. El-Neny becomes Arsenal’s longest serving player after the contract extension since joining the club from Basel in 2016.

The Egyptian international has made 155 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting 10 times during his seven years with the club.

While on an interview with Arsenal TV, he said:

“I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much, and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here.”

On being our longest-serving player, Mo added: “It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016. The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now are so positive, and I’m so happy I have extended my contract.”

On his Facebook page, he wrote:

A new chapter begins in my journey with Arsenal. I just signed a new contract. Arsenal for me isn’t just a club I joined 7 years ago, which makes me the longest-serving player currently, Arsenal is home, family, happiness, growth, and ambition. My Arsenal family, I love you.”

