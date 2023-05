Modi in Australia: Down Under Bliss for Hindutva

There is an interesting thread that links the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the owner of the gargantuan conglomerate that bears his name, Gautam Adani, and Australia. There is cricket; there is mining; there is remorseless extraction; and then there is steaming propaganda. On arriving in Australia, Modi was greeted by people who had left India decades ago. The Indian diaspora, energised, and vicariously delighted by his exploits, came out in numbers.

On the interview circuit, there was much fanfare and skimming over substance. On radio, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remarked that there had been much discussion about cricket. “There is always a discussion about cricket when Australians and Indians gather and I did get the experience of being day one of the fourth test for a brief time with Prime Minister Modi.” And who could forget the repurposed buggy in India, with Albanese co-opted in a grand drive around in a cricket stadium named after his host.

Modi, for his part, had gotten into the cringeworthy mode he knows so well, describing the relationship with Australia as a matter of the three Cs: commonwealth, cricket and curry. Not stopping at that, he suggested the three Ds: diaspora, democracy and dosti (friendship, a theme explored in Bollywood, not lacking a certain homoerotic quality). And in case anyone was not paying attention, he also suggested the 3Es: economy, energy and education.

Those exploits have been, to put it mildly, polished. A figure who has confected complexity, the Indian PM has tried to give the impression of being a near lovable soft-toy character, able to please all at a mere squeeze. But Modi is one of India’s most accomplished sectarians, one who has done more than any other leader since independence to repudiate the complex tapestry of Indian life. It was that very same tapestry famously acknowledged by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, as one that accepted all religions rather than one. Now, forced conformism is the name of the game, and it is conformism with a generous, suffocating splash of Hinduism. Others of different religious and cultural ilk need not bother.

The others in this equation are many. Of India’s vast and growing population of 1.4 billion people, religious minorities account for about 20 percent – roughly 200 million Muslims and 28 million Christians. During Modi’s tenure, they have become the subject of various regulations targeting the garments they don, the food they consume, and their rites of worship.

Modi’s rule has also been accompanied by a rise of the perceived legitimacy of communal violence, much of it encouraged by the militant Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Given the Indian leader’s long association with the RSS, their influence in policy is assured.

His India is also a country that had become less than safe to be a protestor, activist or a critical scribbler. Journalists have been murdered in acts orchestrated by extreme offshoots of the Hindutva cult. Thousands of non-government groups, notably those with a human rights brief, have been deprived of funding.