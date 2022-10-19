At a signing ceremony conducted yesterday at the US Embassy in Abuja, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc announced the first financial alliance with Mobihealth International, a provider of telehealth services.

International recognition and honors have been bestowed to Mobihealth and its founder, Dr. Funmi Adewara, in recognition of their commitment to “providing everyone with timely access to quality and inexpensive healthcare and healthcare providers from all over the world.”

A $1 million grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), which was also revealed in Abuja, is among the important funds the company has already secured.

Speaking on this exclusive banking partnership with Mobihealth, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Mr. Mudassir Amray, said: “Mobihealth’s slate of round-the-clock digital medical solutions including telehealth and other healthcare-related services provides a unique opportunity for Union Bank to deliver on our vision to be a trusted partner for our customers as we look beyond traditional banking services to deliver more value, leveraging technology and digital platforms.”

“We are excited that the exclusive partnership with Mobihealth will bring this innovation to our customers while also addressing a fundamental and critical need with access to improved and affordable healthcare.”

Mr. Adewara, the founder and CEO of Mobihealth, said: “The prospect of scaling Mobihealth’s services to millions of Nigerians through this partnership with Union Bank is exciting and has the potential to be a game changer. We hope that having access to timely and affordable healthcare will fulfil the popular saying ‘health is wealth’ for over six million Union Bank customers and is a great step in the effort to build a healthier nation and continent.”

This collaboration is a cornerstone of Union Bank’s dedication to helping its clients succeed. The Bank seeks to increase access to top-notch and practical healthcare services for its clients at reduced prices by utilizing MobiHealth’s solutions to deliver real-time, improved telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions geared toward providing affordable, all-inclusive clinic experiences.