On Monday, the socio-cultural organization Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association called for the creation of a “Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs” with the responsibility of addressing pastoralist issues and expanding educational opportunities.

The group also criticized Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, for his position on the anti-grazing law.

This was declared by Miyetti Allah in a communique that was released on Monday and co-signed by its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, and its National Secretary, Mr. Saleh Alhassan, at the conclusion of the association’s extended national executive meeting, which was held in Abuja.

The gathering demanded that all 415 grazing reserves in the states of the Federation be immediately designated, gazetted, and developed as the only initial strategic step in resolving the issues facing Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

“This will involve digging solar boreholes and earth dams. construction of veterinary clinics creation of dairy (milk) gathering facilities

The group expressed shock at the recent massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State and urged the Inspector-General of Police to form a powerful panel to identify those responsible and ensure that justice is served to the families of the victims in order to prevent people from turning to self-defense.

“The panel rejected the repeated assertions that disputes between farmers and herders represent a significant setback for instability and insecurity in Nigeria. Instead, state-sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes that willfully continue to slaughter Fulani pastoralists extrajudicially are causing tensions to worsen.

“The association’s leadership also decried Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State’s ongoing profiling of Fulani pastoralists through the anti-grazing law. According to the report, the governor had been utilizing the law to formally seize and auction off cattle owned by Fulanis in border towns along the Benue-Nasarawa and Benue-Taraba.