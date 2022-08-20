Have you been waking up a lot? Or feeling sleepy all day? Has your productivity gone down the drain?

These could be signs of a bad lifestyle. But how would you know you have a bad lifestyle?

If you are still making these mistakes.

Mistakes To Avoid

If you are wondering why you are unable to hit your perfect productivity mark or why you are getting sick more often, here are the reasons why.

1. You Are Running After Perfection

Not many were expecting this to be the first point. Isn’t being perfect what you should aim towards? Yes, you should try to give your best in everything you do, but remember the term perfection doesn’t have a set definition.

You could be perfect if you know that this is the best you have offered, and maybe next time you can offer a little better. The reason we always feel inadequate is because of this poison called ‘comparison.’ The more you compare yourself with others your own task would never feel enough.

So, stop doing that right away! Be more mindful with your task, and strive towards changing your personal best, and not someone else’s. Otherwise, this feeling of you being less than someone will eventually eat you up.

2. You Are Binging Timelessly

Contrary to the current status of entertainment consumption, binge-watching is not something that will make the cut for many. For example, when it comes to having a good sleep cycle, needlessly say they are going down the drain when it comes to your binging habits.

These can also give rise to ridiculous and toxic traits like FOMO, where your entire life is shattered with a little spoiler. Yes, it will look too big but will you enjoy the series any less when you get into it?

The answer is no!

So, why bother getting all those bags and dark circles underneath your eye and waking up with just two hours of sleep? Then you complain about not being productive. How can you, when you are tired and not energetic?

A good way to limit your screen timing is to download a limited episode, place your router in a different room, and get comfy on your end at the end of the night. After the limited episodes are over, you wouldn’t feel the energy to get up and switch on the router again. You can anonymous download pirate bay all the episodes for free.

3. You Do Not Follow A Set Routine

Do you wake up at a set time, get some exercise done, work on your to-do list, and shower? These mundane tasks of a daily routine might seem like small tasks, but they are super energizing and help you wake up in the morning.

If you do not have a healthy routine, you are quite bound to feel slow and less energized. Just waking up minutes before you have to leave, not showering, and rushing through the hours to get to your office without even having your breakfast properly.

Do you find peace and tranquility anywhere in this rush?

4. You Do Not Eat Healthily

Take Outs are fine once in a while; sometimes, we do need some greasy chili oil noodles, burgers, and pizzas. However, are you ordering them because they are food to your soul or because you are simply lazy and cannot bother to cook something healthy?

If it is the latter, you are on a toxic diet that wouldn’t sustain you for a long time. Neither will it protect your immunity from the serious diseases which are lurking around now.

Immediately change that habit, and start cooking healthy meals at home. Yes, it wouldn’t be easy because but you will find easier and more tasty recipes everywhere. Healthy food is not tasteless, and cooking is not difficult anymore.

Get Rid Of Them Today!

You will take time to conquer new habits, and you will take more time to get rid of the old toxic ones. However, the reason why we are emphasizing ‘today’ is because we do not want you to waste any more time.

Initiate a new life today where you consciously avoid these habits.