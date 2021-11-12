The missing correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper in the National Assembly, Tordue Salem, has been found dead, weeks after he disappeared.

As at the time of filing this report the details of the recovery of his body were sketchy.

Salem was last seen around Total filling station, close to the Force Headquarters, Abuja before he was eventually declared missing.

A complaint was made a day after he was last seen and was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, a suspect identified as Prince Enyenihi has been arrested in connection with his disappearance.