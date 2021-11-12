The missing correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper in the National Assembly, Tordue Salem, has been found dead, weeks after he disappeared.
As at the time of filing this report the details of the recovery of his body were sketchy.
Salem was last seen around Total filling station, close to the Force Headquarters, Abuja before he was eventually declared missing.
A complaint was made a day after he was last seen and was nowhere to be found.
Meanwhile, a suspect identified as Prince Enyenihi has been arrested in connection with his disappearance.
A further report had it that the 25-year-old suspect had texted the wife of the deceased with a concealed number demanding N100 million as ransom.
The message reads in part, “If you don’t pay, Tordue will be killed in seven days. For more information, call this number.”
Enyenihi while speaking during interrogation had disclosed that he got the contact of Salam’s wife from a flyer that declared him missing.
There had been calls across boards for security operatives in the country to search for the missing reporter.
