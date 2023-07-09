Path The News Chronicle » Featured » Miss Universe (Netherlands ) 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle becomes first transgender model to be crowned

Miss Universe (Netherlands ) 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle becomes first transgender model to be crowned

Augustina John July 9, 2023 0

Rikkie by winning Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 for the first time ever as a transgender person, Valerie Kolle has just written history.

On Saturday, July 8 at the AFAS Theater in Leusden, Rikkie Valerie Kollé received the title of Miss Nederland 2023 (Miss Universe Netherlands 2023).

The 22-year-old Breda-based Dutch-Moluccan model and actress succeeds Ona Moody as Miss Universe 2023 and will now get ready to represent the Netherlands in El Salvador at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

First runner-up was the 26-year-old Amsterdam resident Nathalie Mogbelzada, while Miss Congeniality and Miss Social Media went to Habiba Mostafa and Lou Dirchs, respectively.

R’Bonney Gabriel, the current Miss Universe from the United States, attended the glitzy affair as a special guest.

Being the first transgender woman to win the national crown, the new Miss Universe Netherlands made history.

She will be the second transgender contestant to represent her country at the Miss Universe pageant, following Spain’s Angela Ponce, who competed in 2018.

Hot Gist

