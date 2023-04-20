Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has launched a five-year strategic plan for the Ministry and its Services/Board for efficient service delivery.

The Minister declared that the Ministry of Interior is integral to national security and prosperity in a way that many do not readily grasp. He said these are done through the four services of: the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) which monitors comings and goings at the country’s borders, ensuring that those who are likely to harm Nigerians and their welfare from outside are kept at bay.

The Minister stated further that the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) complement the police and other law enforcement agencies in combating crime and intelligence gathering, while the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), keep custody of those lawfully sentenced or awaiting trial.

While enumerating the role of the Services in maintaining national security, the Minister also said the Federal Fire Service (FFS) respond to fire and other emergencies and added that a department in ministry registers marriages and regulates the presence of foreigners in Nigeria.

The Minister argued that these services are essential to the security of any nation and wellbeing of its people. While admitting there are still security challenges, he further stated that thousand of cases that would have put the nation into chaos are addressed daily and nipped in the bud.

Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, stated that available records and information have shown that the Ministry of Interior has operated without a strategic plan until now.

Dr. Belgore added that Nigeria has chance to improve its security architecture through the Ministry of Interior’s strategic plan, developed collaboratively with key stakeholders.

He stressed that “execution of this plan is crucial to achieving the objective and the Ministry’s leadership must take specific actions towards this.

In his goodwill message, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented by Permanent Secretary in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Shehu Ibrahim, lauded the Ministry’s functionaries for the initiative and said the fight against social ills is the responsibility of everybody.

He said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration came largely on the mantra of fighting corruption and insecurity. Though fraut with some challenges, the administration has recorded huge success in rolling back the tide of corruption.

The representative of the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Philip Ogbodo, affirmed that internal security has received an unparalleled improvement under Ogbeni Aregbesola’s tenure as Minister of Interior.

Present at the event are the CG of NCoS Aliru Nababa, while the CG of NIS, NSCDC and FFS were represented. Also present at the launching were directors in the ministry as well as other management staff.