The Honourable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Distinguished Senator Adeleke Mamora, has applauded the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), for working hard to deliver on its mandate and making significant contributions to national development.

Mamora, a one-time representative of Lagos East Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly, gave the applause when he visited the agency.

According to a report, “Senator Mamora underscored the importance of teamwork, partnership, and continuity in achieving organisational goals.” He was said to have equally implored the management and staff of the agency to prioritise leaving behind a lasting legacy in NABDA.

In his welcome remarks, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the Honourable Minister for the visit.

Prof. Mustapha gave “a brief on the agency’s structure, programmes, and ongoing research activities aimed at solving different socio-economic challenges impeding sustainable development in Nigeria.”

On the Honourable Minister’s entourage were the Director, Chemical Technology and Senior Assistant to the Honourable Minister, Mr. Bassey; Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Idowu Afe; Deputy Director Press, Atuora Obed and the ministry’s protocol and press team.

NABDA, one of the agencies under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, was established in 2001 with the mandate: “Research and development, promotion, coordination, and deployment of cutting-edge biotechnology processes, and products for the socio-economic well-being of the nation.” Its vision is: “To make Biotechnology an engine of growth for socio-economic development of Nigeria”, while the mission of the agency is: “Promoting biotechnology activities that positively respond to national aspirations on food security, job/wealth creation, affordable healthcare delivery, and sustainable environment.”

Mustapha, a Professor of Chemistry, who has been in the saddle as the DG/CEO for about two years now, is believed to have put in place necessary machineries and taken various remarkable steps geared towards transforming and repositioning the agency for greater efficiency and better performance.