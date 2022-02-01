The Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has commended the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for donating 30 operational vehicles to the Police Divisions and Area Command in AMAC, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He gave the commendation during the official presentation of 30 vehicles by the Minister of State (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu to the representative of the Inspector General of Police, DIG (Finance and Admin) Sanusi Lemu during the official presentation of 30 Vehicles to Police Divisions and Area Commands in the Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja

The Minister stated that the donation of operational vehicles is a giant, developmental and proactive support, towards deepening policing in Nigeria, by Hon. Abdullahi Adamu, council members of Abuja Municipal Area Council and the good people of the area council.

He said the epoch-making event reaffirms the strategic importance of the third tier of government adding that the donation of the vehicles by the Abuja Municipal Area Council is a boost to the systematic modernization of Nigeria’s Policing infrastructure and motivation of its personnel.

In his words, “Security as the fulcrum upon which other human endeavors rotates, requires ownership, support, and collaboration from the people and government at all levels to achieve its desired results, through the development of enabling infrastructure.

Dingyadi noted that the pace-setting kind gesture, of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, will in no small measure stimulate the progress of our community policing arrangements, with its attendant benefits of stimulating citizens’ participation in policing and urged others to emulate the council.

“I am therefore confident that the supervisory authorities of the Nigeria Police, will ensure these vehicles are properly deployed to fight criminalities, with community policing orientation”.

The Minister reiterated that the Ministry of Police Affairs will continue to emplace policies and programs that will stimulate innovative policing in Nigeria adding that local government is unarguably the most important of all levels of government, hence the need to support the advancement of the local government structure.

In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Honourable Abdullahi Candido expressed that the donation of the operational vehicles to the police lies with the burning desire to collaborate with other actors in the fight against crimes and criminalities that are building empires in the nation.

According to him, “it is germane we all rise up to clarion calls to join this crusade against criminalities and nip insecurity in the bud so that we can have back our territorial peace. We have long taken this as part of our responsibilities in securing lives and properties in the AMAC through our policies and programs such as the creation of AMAC Marshall Guards for intelligence gathering and improvement of security in the council.”