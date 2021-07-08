Mining: MMSD Seeks To Deepen Collaboration With CHINA

366 views | Francis Azuka | July 8, 2021
In its continued efforts to ensure the delivery of its statutory and Presidential mandate to grow the mining sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from 0.6% to 5% by year 2025, the Ministry is working at ensuring that revenue accruals from the mining sector is properly harnessed into the Federation Account for the development and benefit of Nigeria as it seeks to deepen collaboration with China to develop the sector.
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite stated this when Mr. Cui Jianchun, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry’s Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th July, 2021.
Arc. Adegbite who noted that Nigeria has always enjoyed good relationship with China, stated that investment by China in mining would immensely be beneficial to both countries.
The Minister of State, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, while reiterating the need for committed Chinese investors in the mining sector, requested that a Mineral Desk be opened at the Chinese Embassy for easy tackling of issues emanating from Chinese operators in the Nigerian Mining Sector.
He revealed that the highest investors in mining in the country are the Chinese. However, he stated that most of them are illegal miners, saying, many Chinese nationals have been caught engaging in illegal mining activities.He called for synergy in the area of combating illegal mining in Nigeria as well as solicited for support in addressing this challenge to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.
Speaking, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Cui Jianchun, who revealed he had been in Nigeria for 100 days, stated that it was time to leverage on the good relations China has enjoyed with Nigeria for 50 years, and deepen the partnership as there are huge potentials for Chinese investors and government in Nigeria.
Mr. Cui Jianchun expressed China’s willingness to work with Nigeria for the benefit of both countries.
Remember me