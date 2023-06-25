Path The News Chronicle » News » Miners murdered by unidentified gunmen in Plateau

Miners murdered by unidentified gunmen in Plateau

Kunle Dada June 25, 2023 0

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), confirmed on Saturday that three miners were shot dead on Friday at a site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday.

He further confirmed that other miners and farmers around have fled the area.

According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11 a.m. He added that two other persons were injured.

The publicity secretary who described the attack as one of too many, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards the safety of lives and property in rural communities.

He said despite the deployment of mobile police officers in the area, killings have continued unabated.

DSP Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top police officer confirmed the attack.

