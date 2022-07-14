“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs” 1 Timothy 6:10 (NIV).

Let’s talk about everyone’s favorite subject: money. Neutral, yes, but it can bring a snare to our souls. Notice, it is not money itself that is evil, but it is the LOVE of money that is evil. Jesus spoke of the deceitfulness of riches (or wealth) in the above scripture.

Padding the time sheet, withholding information about hidden costs, or failing to share the things wrong with a used car, are all too common. Trying to deceive others to make a profit is just plain wrong.

Generally, there is underlying deception in contemporary business. Some people don’t care about us, it’s all about the money. We often get emails which say something like this:

” Free Gift”

“You have won…”

“Free marketing expertise…”

“Click here for your reward”

These people want us to buy their product before we get their “free gift”. These things are not free at all. Have you ever heard “if you’re not lyin’, you’re not tryin”? It is a common mantra in the business world today.

*Prayer:*

Dear Lord, I want always to put you first in my business. I commit to work in my job with honesty and integrity. I do not yield to the pressure to go after the money first but I allow you to direct my steps. In so doing, I know that you will always meet my needs. Thank you, Lord.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

If we have received Jesus’s sacrificial death on the cross as sufficient payment for our sin, He promises to meet all our needs, so we are free to use our business in service to Him in honesty and integrity. Knowing the deceitfulness of riches will keep us on track: free from affection, pretense, simulation, falsehood, and deceit.

Hallelujah! We don’t have to hustle because He is the one who gives us the power to produce wealth. A final verse in closing:

“But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today” Deuteronomy 8:18.

Be Greatly Blessed!