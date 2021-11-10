Humanity is a virtue linked with basic ethics of altruism derived from the human condition. It also symbolises human love and compassion towards each other. … That is, humanity, and the acts of love, altruism, and social intelligence are typically individual strengths while fairness is generally expanded to all.

Humanity also means caring for and helping others whenever and wherever possible. Humanity means helping others at times when they need that help the most, humanity means forgetting our selfish interests at times when others need our help. Humanity means extending unconditional love to each and every living being. Therefore, humanity should supercede every other considerations.

Similarly, selflessness is defined as being concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than with one’s own. Moreover, it can be defined as having or showing great concern for other people and little or no concern at all for yourself. This is obviously the difference between the sound minds in the developed world and the characters that are in charge, in the underdeveloped world. Mindset.

Although helping others can benefit our health, happiness, and relationships, being too caring can sometimes have downsides. For example, people who are especially selfless may end up feeling exploited in their interpersonal relationships, or burned out in their jobs. Nevertheless, it is the total sum of godliness with unconditional love.

On the other hand, self-seeking is a little more complicated. It’s possible to do good and still be self-seeking if you only do good to be praised for doing good. In a sense, it’s a higher order of selfishness. I have personally encounter many people in such category. A renowned writer, once described such people as “Manipulators” they use such attributes to unnecessary advertise themselves, hoodwinked and mentally-controlled the unsuspecting citizens.

Self-seeking may be part of the reasons, when, our Lord Jesus Christ, said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

A federal minister once accused another politician, who was later also appointed a minister, for not being grateful for being invited to come and eat. It did not occur to him that he was called to come and serve, not to come and eat. I have personally experienced and encountered the same mindset of the culture of animal kingdom, so many of our people will even tell you to your face in a street language “Pesin wey dey cop, no dey talk” meaning that you are not supposed to see evil and say, if you are privileged to be eating.

It is, in the light of the above, that we shall continue to address our minds to the benefits of the cognitive dissonance to the Mind Restructuring advocacy. NIGERIA NEEDS A NEW NATIONAL MODEL.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI