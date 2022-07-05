“..Whether we are conscious of or acknowledge it or not, the fact remains stubborn and indestructible that POVERTY, disease, social unrest and instability, and all kinds of international conflicts have their origins in the MINDS of men. Unless we tackle and remove, or at the very least minimize, these evils at their source, at our efforts in NIGERIA to bring about happier circumstances for our compatriots, and all the endeavour of mankind to evolve a better world, would be completely be in vain. It is only when the MINDS of men have been properly and rigorously cultivated and garnished that they can be a certainty and assuredness that they will make the best of their uniqueness, opportunities and assignment and can be safely entrusted with public positions.”- OBAFEMI AWOLOWO SAN.

Mind power is one of the strongest and most useful powers you possess. This power, together with your imagination, can create success or failure, happiness or unhappiness, opportunities or obstacles. This depends on your mindset. Your thoughts are the main ingredient of this power, and when you add to them focus and emotions, thoughts become powerful and can affect your reality. As such, even in pain, your mind is built to withstand pressure: Psychological pain is widely believed to be an inescapable aspect of human existence.

Furthermore, mind power is composed of your attention, your mental images and your thoughts. Thoughts are energy. Though subtle and invisible, they can affect reality. Just like the wind, which is invisible, but can be powerful, so are your mind and thoughts. Successful dynamic people create their own reality wisely using the power of the brain to create the outcomes they want in life. They truly believe they can achieve anything they set their mind to. Irrespective of their current circumstances, they believe in themselves. For they speak only of what they want in life, feed their mind with positive news, surrounded by inspirational people thereby attracting amazing experiences.

Therefore, to change our reality and heal our bodies the secret ingredient lies in making up our mind to do so. We have the ability to fully recover and change our external circumstances exactly like those patients who are told they would never walk again yet do so, sport stars who suffer from irreversible injuries yet fully recover, or those who have suffered a life-threatening cancer and a few months later it is no where to be found. They understand the secret is having a powerful intention, believing they have the power to change their circumstances, loads of determination and the will to create what they want in life.

On the other hand, creative thinking is the ability to look at things differently, and find new ways of solving problems. Creative thinking skills are definitely not just for ‘creative types’ like artists and musicians. Everyone can benefit from creative thinking from time to time. How is it that some people always seem to be able to generate new ideas and think creatively, and others seem to struggle to do so? The answer lies in their ability to use creative thinking. It is important to note that you cannot build something on nothing.

Similarly, neurocognitive research is pertinent to developing mechanistic models of how humans generate creative thoughts. Such models usually overlook the role of the motor cortex in creative thinking. The framework of embodied or grounded cognition suggests that creative thoughts (e.g. using a shoe as a hammer, improvising a piano solo) are partially served by simulations of motor activity associated with tools and their use. The major hypothesis stemming from the embodied or grounded account is that, while the motor system is used to execute actions, simulations within this system also support higher-order cognition, creativity included. That is, the cognitive process of generating creative output, not just executing it, is deeply embedded in motor.

Flowing from the foregoing, I will be addressing our vibrant youths in particular: Nigeria belongs to your generation, you’re not a misfits – you’re our hope and strength. I love you all. By His mercies, I am a Noble father of three fantastic destinies with the privilege of dual nationalities by reason birth. Therefore, it has become absolutely necessary to begin to take full responsibility. Although my generation and the previous may not have done fantastically well, it is not enough reason why you and many others should fail. Wake up guys are smell the coffee. No magic or magician can fix a nation, it is the collective bargaining, reasoning and creative minds that can do it.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.