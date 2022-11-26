Former Chelsea and Super Eagles midfielder John Mikel has disclosed that he has never been a fan of Ronaldo, and he prefers Messi. Mikel, who was granted an interview with Dubai Eye, says Ronaldo’s ego is a turn off for him in choosing between the Portuguese star and Messi. Ex Football players, pundits, and enthusiasts have recently developed a divergence of opinion over Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Mikel almost joined Manchester United in 2006 before the Nigerian switched his allegiance to Chelsea. If the move to Manchester United had happened, both would have played together.

“I’ve never been a Ronaldo fan really,” Mikel Obi said in an interview with Dubai Eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, when a player has so much ego, I don’t get it. He’s never been one of my favourite players, and that’s why I always go for Messi.”

“So, I mean, every club is going to be aware of that….but listen, he is Cristiano Ronaldo; he’s one of the greatest players ever to have played the game. I think he’s going to get another club in January and continue his football career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But for me, it’s just a horrible scenario, he’s done so much for the club, and to see it end this way, it’s just horrible. On his part really, I would say that the interview shouldn’t have been done, wrong timing as well.”

“It’s just not right. It doesn’t look right for such a player that has achieved so much in the game.”

“I think a little bit, yeah.

“Even his fans as well right now, they are degree with the interview. It’s very hard to defend him.”

Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated last week and he has been asked to leave the club immediately.