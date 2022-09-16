Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was voted Premier League manager of the month for August, after guiding Arsenal to 5 straight wins into the season, scoring 13 goals and conceding only four in the process. The Spaniard led Arsenal to victory against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Aston Villa, finishing the month top of the table. Arteta beat Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter and Marco Silva to the award.

Mikel is Arsenal’s second manager to win his opening five games of a Premier League season. Arsène Wenger achieved this record in two successive seasons during Arsenal’s Invincible era of 2003/04.

Manchester City’s newly recruited player Erling Haaland was voted Premier League player of the month for August following his transcendent stints in August with Manchester, the Norwegian, scored 9 goals in his first five games with the Cityzen.

Furthermore, Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning 90th-minute equalizer against Wolves wins him Budweiser Football Goal Of the Month.

Nick Pope wins August’s Castrol Save of the Month with this incredible stop.