Anambra state Governor, Prof Chukwima Charles Soludo, CFR, has congratulated the Executive Chairman of Globacom Limited, Dr. Mike Adenuga on the occasion of his 70th birthday, describing him as a role model and trail blazer in many fields of human endeavour.

In a message of felicitation, Governor Soludo paid glowing tribute to Dr. Adenuga for his inspiring efforts at impacting on all aspects of national life, stressing that he has lived a life worthy of emulation.

The Governor extolled Adenuga’s uncommon patriotism and personal commitment to Nigeria’s development, adding that he has remained an inspiration to many, especially youth at home and in the diaspora.

Governor Soludo stated: “The impact of Adenuga’s visionary engagements in Nigeria’s economy as demonstrated in investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction as well as the hospitality industry, sports and entertainment, continue to serve as boosts for the growth and development of the country.

“Worthy of note is his personal disposition for wealth creation without undermining the moral and national values. Adenuga’s exemplary leadership skill which makes him seek for the best across the country and beyond, irrespective of creed and other mundane considerations, stands him out as a role model and national asset.

“It is not just proper to describe Otunba Adenuga as a good Nigerian but rather, a global citizen who has meaningfully impacted on his environment in many respects. He is indeed, a change agent.

“On this momentous occasion of his 70th birthday, my family and I, on behalf of the good people of Anambra state, wish him a happy celebration and more rewarding years ahead”.